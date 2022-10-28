Dieng has been sent down to the Thunder's G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dieng was expected to bounce back and forth between the two rosters as OKC utilizes their G League affiliate heavily in player development and as the Thunder begin to become healthier the timing of this move certainly makes sense. Dieng appeared in each of the Thunder's five regular season games, recording 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.6 minutes per game.