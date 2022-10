Dieng (knee) is available for Sunday's exhibition game against Ra'anana Maccabi, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Dieng sat out Thursday's matchup against the 36ers due to a knee injury, but he'll be able to return to the court Sunday. It's not yet clear whether the knee injury will be a concern for the remainder of the preseason, but it seems unlikely that the issue will impact his availability for the Thunder's regular-season opener in Minnesota on Oct. 19.