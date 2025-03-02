Now Playing

Dieng (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Dieng appears to be past a left wrist injury that caused him to be sidelined for Friday's game. He's appeared in 30 games for the Thunder this season and is averaging 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 11.1 minutes per game.

