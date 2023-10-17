Dieng will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of the Thunder Wire reports.
The Thunder will have their usual starting lineup back on the floor Tuesday. With one more exhibition scheduled for Thursday, we could potentially see Dieng get extended run in that one if the Thunder dial back their key players.
