Dieng finished with 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Friday's 114-105 win over the Stockton Kings.

Dieng showcased his full offensive arsenal against Stockton finishing as the second-leading scorer while also leading the team in rebounds. Expect Dieng to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for Oklahoma City.