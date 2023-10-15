Dieng will start Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets.
With the Thunder's usual starters resting, Dieng will get a shot with the first unit. He'll be joined by Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace and Vasilije Micic.
