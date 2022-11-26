Dieng, after being called up from the G League, is expected to be in the rotation Saturday against the Rockets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Dieng hasn't seen NBA minutes since Nov. 7, but he should be back in the mix Saturday. In his past seven NBA appearances, he's averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.7 minutes.