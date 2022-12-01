Dieng amassed 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over San Antonio.

Dieng scored in double digits for the first time in 12 games this season, and he also secured a season-high seven rebounds in the win. He's logged 20-plus minutes in two of his last three contests since returning from the G League, though it's unclear whether he'll be able to see this playing time consistently, as he'll continue to battle with Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley and Kenrich Williams for minutes going forward.