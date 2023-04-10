Dieng finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Dieng should have a bright future with the Thunder, and he showed flashes of his potential throughout the 2022 campaign. He is impactful inside and can stretch the floor with an impressive mid-range shot. Although he could afford to gain some mass to become a more imposing presence, the 19-year-old is still developing.