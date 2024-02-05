Dieng scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added one rebound over nine minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 135-127 double-overtime win over the Raptors.

With Jalen Williams (ankle) having missed the Thunder's last three games, Dieng has been able to hold down a rotation spot in each of those contests. The second-year player has been held under 10 minutes in two of those games, however, and his meager production during his time on the court Sunday doesn't give him a strong case for seeing his role expand anytime soon. In fact, Dieng could be assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in short order, especially if Williams is cleared to play in the Thunder's next game Tuesday at Utah.