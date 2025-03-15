Dieng (leg) went to the locker room early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Dieng checked out at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter and limped off the floor to the locker room. Dillon Jones should see an uptick in playing time off the bench for as long as Dieng is out of the game.
