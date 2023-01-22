The Thunder recalled Dieng (wrist) from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue ahead of Sunday's game in Denver, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After having not played at the NBA or G League level since Dec. 14 due to a fractured right wrist, Dieng made his return to action for the Blue on Saturday. In the Blue's 121-117 loss to the Texas Legends, the rookie first-round pick looked sharp over 33 minutes, scoring 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Now set to rejoin the Thunder, Dieng could get a look in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation while Oklahoma City is without three key frontcourt pieces in Chet Holmgren (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski (lower leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle).