Dieng chipped in 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-96 victory over Milwaukee.

The Thunder gave their second unit a lot of extra run in the rout, and Dieng turned a season-high workload into season bests in points, boards and assists. The third-year big has played 56 minutes over the last two games with Jalen Williams (wrist) sidelined, but Oklahoma City won both contests by an average of 31.5 points. Barring further injuries to the Thunder frontcourt, Dieng appears to be limited to garbage-time opportunities.