Dieng contributed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and two assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over the Pistons.

Dieng was perfect from the field, aligning with Oklahoma City's blistering 53.0 percent shooting as a team. The 20-year-old is averaging 15.8 minutes per game through the Thunder's first four contests, solidifying himself as a piece of the team's core despite his youth.