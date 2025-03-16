Dieng has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left calf strain, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Dieng suffered the injury early in the second quarter and finished the contest with zero points (0-1 FG), one foul and on other statistics in two minutes of court time. HIs absence likely won't have a major impact on Oklahoma City's rotation moving forward, as the team should get Chet Holmgren (rest) and potentially Aaron Wiggins (illness) back for their next game Sunday in Milwaukee.
