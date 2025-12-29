Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Listed out with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng is out for Monday's game against the Hawks with a right calf strain.
Monday will mark a fifth consecutive absence with the injury for Dieng. The forward didn't feature in the Oklahoma City rotation in the team's prior three games before he went down, so Dieng's absence doesn't appear to free up any playing time.
