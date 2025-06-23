Dieng ended with no counting stats in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 victory over Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Dieng checked in for just one minute during Oklahoma City's title-clinching win and didn't register a stat. The 22-year-old saw action in only nine of the team's 23 postseason games, averaging 3.6 minutes in those appearances. His role remained limited during the regular season as well, with the third-year forward averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.9 minutes across 37 games, including one start.