Dieng played the final 8:29 of Wednesday's 149-106 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals series, scoring two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and adding two rebounds and one assist.

Dieng missed the Thunder's final 15 games of the regular season as well as the entire first-round playoff series sweep of the Grizzlies due to a left calf strain, but he was cleared to play ahead of the start of Round 2. He went unused in the Thunder's two-point loss in Game 1, but with Oklahoma City amassing a 48-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dieng got the chance to play for the first time since March 15 in the tail end of the blowout. The third-year forward will likely find himself outside of the rotation in more competitive games for the duration of the Thunder's playoff run.