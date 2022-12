Dieng notched 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 107-94 victory over the Stockton Kings.

Dieng showcased his full arsenal on Wednesday, leading the team in scoring and rebounds while also being a force on the defensive end. His performance was one of the driving forces that led Oklahoma City to secure the win.