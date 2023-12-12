Dieng finished Monday's 134-120 win over the Jazz with 18 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

Dieng had seen limited minutes in his previous appearances with the Thunder, but he had his best performance of the season here, eclipsing both the 20-minute mark and the 15-point plateau for the first time in the campaign. Given he missed just one shot from the field, there's a chance the Thunder might have rode with him simply because he had a hot hand. This performance shouldn't be a sign of his potential upside going forward.