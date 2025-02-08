Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Dieng will end up missing both games of the Thunder's back-to-back set due to a right calf strain, and his next opportunity to see the floor will be Monday against the Pelicans. With Chet Holmgren (rest) also out, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams should be in line for an uptick in playing time Saturday.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Hits for 21 off bench•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Available against Portland•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Misses game with illness•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to parent club•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to parent club Saturday•