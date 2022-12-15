Dieng suffered a fracture in his right wrist during Wednesday's Oklahoma City Blue game and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Dieng was recalled by the Thunder on Thursday after spending over a week in the G League. The rookie forward is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.6 minutes across 11 games for the Blue this season. Dieng has also appeared in 14 contests for the Thunder.