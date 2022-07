Dieng is out for the rest of Summer League due to a slight chip fracture in his right wrist but is expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp, Nick Crain of SI.com reports.

Though the injury sounds relatively serious, the rookie will apparently be fine for training camp, which is great news. The forward was selected with the 11th overall pick in last month's draft. In his five Summer League appearances, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.7 minutes.