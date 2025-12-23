Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out with calf strain
Dieng is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs with a strained right calf.
Dieng will be out for consecutive contests with the injury. He wasn't part of the Oklahoma City rotation in the prior three games, so Dieng's absence doesn't impact how the minutes will be distributed.
