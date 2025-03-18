Dieng (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
A calf strain will cost Dieng a second consecutive game Wednesday. His next chance to return arrives Friday against the Hornets. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams could see an uptick in playing time off the bench against Philadelphia.
