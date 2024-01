Dieng logged 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Oklahoma City's 111-103 win over Stockton on Saturday.

Dieng had a productive shooting game, hitting 60% of his field goal attempts. However, he did struggle with ball control, as he turned it over five times during the game.