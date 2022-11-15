Dieng finished with 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 104-88 win to the G League Ignite.
Despite an inefficient shooting night, Dieng was the second-leading scorer and cleaned up the glass leading the team in rebounds. He also set the tone defensively by being a strong paint presence, leading the team in blocks. Expect his high level of play to continue as one of the key rotational pieces for Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Sent back to G League•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Recalled to Thunder•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Scores two points in 13 minutes•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Available Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Will not play Thursday•