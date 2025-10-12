Dieng finished with 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Pacers.

The Thunder opted to rest a lot of its regular pieces, allowing Dieng to play a sizeable role. While this was certainly an intriguing performance, it is unlikely he makes too much noise this season, given the roster remains largely unchanged.