Dieng recorded 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-90 victory over the Spurs.

Dieng put together a decent shooting line and fell just two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. However, his eight rebounds mark a new season high for the forward on the year. Dieng has put up double figures in the scoring column in four of his last five games, and he's tacked on at least one steal in four of the five matchups.