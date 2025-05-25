Dieng amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound in seven minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dieng, along with a host of other fringe options, shifted into a more sizeable role as the Thunder were trounced by the Timberwolves. During what was a night to forget for Oklahoma City, the coaching staff opted to lean into the second and third units, allowing the starters some much-needed rest down the stretch. The Thunder still have a 2-1 lead in the series, with Game 4 scheduled for Monday in Minnesota.