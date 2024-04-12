The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal to help lead the Blue to a Game 2 victory over the Maine Celtics on Thursday. Game 3 of the G League Finals isn't until Monday, so Dieng will join the parent club for the final week of the NBA regular season. He's made just 13 appearances for the Thunder since the start of the calendar year, averaging 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game.