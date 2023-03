Dieng was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dieng spent the last week and a half in the G League but should be available for the Thunder's matchup against the Jazz on Friday. He hasn't been a consistent member of the parent club's rotation this year, but it's possible he sees some NBA playing time down the stretch, especially since Kenrich Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for the season.