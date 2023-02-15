The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Dieng was in the G League over the past week and played well, including a 24-point performance against Motor City on Friday. He's made 19 NBA appearances this season and is averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.9 minutes. However, he's unlikely to see many, if any, minutes Wednesday against the Rockets, as the Thunder will have everyone on their roster available except for Chet Holmgren (foot) and Aleksej Pokusevski (lower leg) available.