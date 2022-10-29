The Thunder recalled Dieng from the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dieng is expected to bounce back and forth between the Thunder and the team's G League affiliate all season long to enhance his development. Dieng has averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.6 minutes across five games this season.
