Dieng logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) 10 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Oklahoma City's 116-96 win over the Ignite on Monday.

Dieng was two assists shy from recording a triple-double for the Blue. The 2022 first-round pick is currently averaging 15.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 12 games for the Blue.