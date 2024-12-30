The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Dieng spent time with the Blue earlier Monday, presumably to get some practice reps in. He'll be on the outside of Thunder rotation for the foreseeable future.
