Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Dieng will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers. The 21-year-old forward has averaged only 2.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.

