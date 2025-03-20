Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Dieng will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Clippers. The 21-year-old forward has averaged only 2.8 minutes per game over his last four appearances, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't face Milwaukee on Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Leaves early with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Goes to locker room Saturday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't start Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Posts 16 points in spot start•