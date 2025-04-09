Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Dieng will miss a 13th straight game for the Thunder while nursing a strained left calf. The next opportunity for the 21-year-old forward to return to the floor will be Friday against the Jazz.
