Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to Blue
The Thunder assigned Dieng to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. Dieng should be available for Saturday's G League contest against the Texas Legends.
