The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday.
Dieng will be available for Friday's game against the Heat, but he isn't expected to see any playing time. He's carved out a rotational role at times this year, but the Thunder's regular rotation is currently at full strength.
