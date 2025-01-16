The Thunder recalled Dieng from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday.
Dieng continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. The 21-year-old forward is averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes across his 20 NBA appearances this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to parent club Saturday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Returns to Blue•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Back from G League•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Rejoins parent club•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Rejoins parent club•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Fails to score in three minutes•