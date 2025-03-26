Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Dieng will miss a sixth straight game for the Thunder while dealing with a left calf issue. The next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Pacers.
