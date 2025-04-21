Dieng is out for Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Tuesday against the Grizzlies with a left calf strain.

Dieng was last seen on the court for the March 15 regular-season loss to the Pistons, and his timetable for a return remains unclear. His next chance to suit up comes when the series moves to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams should handle the bulk of the frontcourt reserve minutes until Dieng is cleared to play.