Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng won't suit up for Monday's matchup with Memphis due to a right calf strain.
Isaiah Hartenstein (leg) and Jaylin Williams (heel) will join Dieng on the inactive list, and both Chet Holmgren (back) and Aaron Wiggins (adductor) are questionable, so Cason Wallace could see big minutes in some small-ball lineups if all these guys are out. Dieng's next chance to play will come Tuesday in San Antonio.
