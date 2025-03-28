site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Dieng will miss a seventh straight game for the Thunder due to a left calf strain. The next opportunity for the 24-year-old forward to return to the floor will be Monday against the Bulls.
