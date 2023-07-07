Dieng produced 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3PT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, one block and nine turnovers across 31 minutes in Thursday's 100-91 Summer League win over the 76ers.

The 2022 first-round pick had quite the showing, racking up 15 points by halftime. The Thunder were missing three key players in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, so Tre Mann and Dieng had the greenest of lights and combined for 45 points. The frontcourt is crowded in Oklahoma City, but Dieng is doing his part to make a push for minutes this season.