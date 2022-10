Dieng supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist across 13 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Clippers.

Dieng managed just 13 minutes in the victory, continuing what has been a mediocre start to his career. Truth be told, he was never seen as an immediate part of their rotation and so drafting him should have been out of the question. With that said, he has shown some nice flashes, and when the Thunder shift into lottery ball mode, he could slide into a larger role.