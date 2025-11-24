Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Sees 15 minutes in win
Dieng registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over the Trail Blazers.
Dieng has been used sparingly by the Thunder this season. Through 14 appearances, he has averaged 11.0 minutes per night with 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 37.2 percent shooting from the field.
