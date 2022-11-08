Dieng was assigned to the G League on Tuesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Dieng was recalled from the Blue last week but will rejoin the G League affiliate for the team's opener Wednesday afternoon. The rookie first-round pick has played 42 minutes between the last two games but converted just one of his seven attempts from the field Monday and none of his four attempts from deep, so he'll likely get some extended run with the G League squad to work on his game.