The Thunder assigned Dieng to the team's G League Oklahoma City affiliate Tuesday, Andrew Schlecht reports.
Dieng has recently seen a fair amount of action, logging double-digit minutes in each of the last five games and posting a season-high 15 points last time out. He will head to the G League to get in some extra work, but it seems likely he will rejoin the parent organization in short order.
